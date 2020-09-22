We all need to stop and consider the life and death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who devoted her entire being to ensuring that the guarantees of our precious Constitution would be available for the benefit of all Americans, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, color, age, or religious inclinations.
She found herself at the heart of a seismic shift in balances of power and ideology that themselves were both the cause and evidence of a system of governance that has, over time, been diverted from its intended focus on fairness and justice for all citizens, including the penniless and the powerless. And now it has become so polarized that the laws and procedures and traditions that once guided it are ignored or openly and knowingly flouted, and no consequences are exacted when they are breached. The system that was founded on a good faith understanding of what our nation stands for is now unable to self-correct when imbalance invites the threat of disintegration.
All of that has defined Justice Ginsburg’s role for the past decade or more. She has been the Dutch boy with a finger in the dike, a single hope for maintaining a semblance of stability and reason among the great and small issues of our government in the face of a dysfunctional Congress and an autocratic Executive branch.
In the weeks before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter that expressed her hope that her replacement would not be named until after the election. Is anyone considering her dying wish? This was not the first time that agonizing questions about her health had been raised, as she experienced repeated health issues over a period of years. But her sense of duty to the Constitution never faltered as we forced her into an unenviable position, leaving her to carry that horrible weight on her tiny shoulders. It is very sad to think that she lived her last weeks and days with this extra burden. It is humbling to think that her thoughts focused on the threats to our country, instead of on her family and herself. It is not fair that we expected this of her, or anyone. If our political system were healthy, this expectation would not have arisen.
As strong as Ruth Bader Ginsburg was, it may end up that her efforts were in vain. How unfortunate is it that we have come to this crossroad simply because one woman, dedicated and heroic though she was, has died? The ongoing health and functionality of a nation should not be determined by the life or death of a single individual, and the health of a single Supreme Court justice should not determine the governance of our country.
As good as Ginsburg was she should have retired when the Democrats controlled who would fill the vacated seat.
Well written, but please note she had 8 years prior to President Trump to retire and not have to outlast a Republican President. Harsh? Perhaps, but hanging on until 87 seems excessive to me.
Wow...ageist much there Tommyboy? She had a work ethic....unlike you, who seems to have zero ethics. She was well qualified and worked as a passion and did not even take time off when ill or when her husband died. Get bent and get a life.
