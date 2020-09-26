The headline of the recent Frederick News-Post article was “O’Connor outlines process for search for new police chief.”
The answer is simple: give acting Chief Patrick Grossman the opportunity he has earned. That is my opinion.
I don’t know him and have never met him, but things seem to be running very smoothly for the past seven months. If they are not going to give him a chance, then be honest and open with him about his chances to lead the department.
How many times are we going to say to the officers, choose the city of Frederick to become a police officer, work hard, excel, get promoted, but you can never be chief of police. Acting Chief is the highest you can get to be for the last 30 years. We lost several very good officers because of this mindset in the last process.
In the past 30 years, there have been chiefs selected from Baltimore, Washington and recently New Jersey. Let’s try Frederick, as there is an excellent talent pool of current and recently retired city of Frederick offices to choose from. Sometimes what you need — or you’re looking for — is right in front of you. We love to promote buy local, but apparently we don’t want to hire local.
Blaine Young
Frederick
(1) comment
Unlike like our home-grown sheriff, we have had excellent police chiefs who focused on Frederick, rather than politics. There is no reason to eliminate good candidates just because they are not from Frederick.
