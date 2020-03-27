Congress is considering allowing 401(k) withdrawals without facing penalties. That is the right approach, but it doesn’t go far enough in its detail or benefits.
The amount should be limited to avoid excess depletion of these savings tools (a reasonable limit might be $5,000), but this action should also include a provision to remove the maximum annual contribution limits on IRA and 401(k) plans temporarily when the markets begin to recover as a way of facilitating the replenishing of withdrawal amounts.
Some opponents argue this proposal is counterproductive, essentially supporting the “buy high, sell low” panic selling that hurts most investors, but suspending taxes can easily offset the recent market losses if it includes both state and local taxes. The proposal also leverages an existing and effective and immediate mechanism for distributing cash to those choosing to withdraw and instantly puts cash in the hands of those in need, thus providing both relief and a stimulus to the economy as that cash gets spent on rent, medicine, food and other essentials.
Lastly, for those in Congress that support this, but without the suspension of taxes, I’d like to ask them why it makes sense to take tax money from those withdrawing their savings and then send them a check so they have money to spend. I’ve contacted both Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Holland’s offices (only Mr. Van Hollen’s office responded) and suggest you do the same if you support this proposal.
James Lehmann
Ijamsville
