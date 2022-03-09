I’m writing this letter to bring folks attention to a bill pending before the Maryland General Assembly, Senate Bill 632/House Bill 709. This bill in titled the Small Business and Nonprofit Health Insurance Subsidies Program.
This bill, if enacted, would enable small employers and nonprofits (with fewer than 25 full-time employees) to purchase health insurance from the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange. The Exchange already allows individuals who cannot afford health insurance to purchase good plans from well-known insurers, and often with meaningful subsidies.
Hundreds of small businesses in Frederick County would benefit from this bill by allowing the owners to offer health plans to their employees, which would then build loyalty between the worker and the business owners, while also increasing the number of covered lives AND expanding the reach of our Exchange. Imagine the powerful incentive a potential small business or nonprofit employer would have if they were able to offer quality health insurance to their workers! Imagine the peace of mind those employees would have knowing they didn’t have to worry about how they’d pay for it they got sick and couldn’t work!
Our small businesses across Maryland have been battered by the pandemic. Now, they’re facing new challenges resulting from trying to rebuild a workforce. Senate Bill 632 will directly address that challenge, while expanding the number of working people who will be able to join the ranks of the insured in Maryland. I had the good fortune to serve on the House Health and Government Operations committee from 2003-2009. During that time, I worked with members of House and Senate committees to expand access to health insurance and to build one of the best small group markets in the nation. I’m proud to continue that work as a Chamber executive and commit to continuing that work in the years to come.
Please write to your legislators and encourage them to support this important proposal.
Rick Weldon
Brunswick
Rick Weldon is president and chief executive officer of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
