In honor of the season, the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation would like to take this opportunity to thank some of the organizations and people, who have helped us during this difficult year. The loss of our two annual fundraising events, Barnstormers and Oktoberfest at Schifferstadt, due to the pandemic, was a severe blow for our all-volunteer nonprofit.
We are so grateful for grants from both the Delaplaine Foundation and the Maryland Humanities CARES Act. Thank you both so much.
And we appreciate the local business community. Thanks to Jennifer Dougherty, Magoo's Pub and Eatery, for her August fundraiser. And thanks to Michael Clements and the staff of Idiom Brewing Co. for sharing a portion of their sales from Idiom's Octoberfest. Thanks to Boonsboro PetValu for their gift basket, and Elin Ross, executive director of Federated Charities, for her enthusiastic support. And thanks to Valerie Denson, for hosting a home- schooling program, using Schifferstadt's outdoor space, which raised some needed funds, along with furthering our educational mission. And we appreciate our membership, who have continued to support us with their donations.
A very special thank-you to Reiner Prochaska, for his production of a new video, entitled Peace and Prosperity in a New World: The Brunners' Journey to Maryland. His performance brings our local history to life, and we are pleased to be able to share it with the Frederick community at Fredericklandmarks.org.
Happy 275th birthday, Frederick!
Joan Deacon is president of the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation
