At this time of year, we reflect and give thanks for our many blessings. Like many of you, I am grateful for the love and support of my family and for the gift of good health. I am also thankful for the trust this community has placed in me over the past eight years. It has been my great honor to serve as Frederick County’s first county executive. Together, we have made life better for the people who call Frederick County home.

Frederick County is a caring community. I have had the great privilege to witness it every day. During the pandemic, I saw the very best that people have to offer to each other. Our community worked together in truly amazing ways to keep our community safe, to protect public health, and to assist our businesses and families who felt the brunt of the economic impacts of the pandemic.

