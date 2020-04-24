You are driving down the road, you are lost and not sure of the direction you should take. You speed up, because you don’t want to be late. This describes the response to our pandemic from our “very stable genius.”
It has been said that this is not the time for criticism, that we should all be on the same page moving in one direction. Normally in a national crisis that would be good advice. However, in our current situation, we are continuing to move in the wrong direction.
The experts on infectious disease preparedness, pandemics and epidemiologists all agree that we need the following to even think about reopening the economy. We need to slow the growth by using social separation. We need to have more personal protection, since the virus could or will re-appear. And specifically, we need more testing and contact tracing and a quarantine and isolation program. The quarantine is for those that test positive, after a reopening. All of this needs to be coordinated by the federal government.
Every day that goes by with a 50-state solution instead of one universal response, which we expect with national disasters, we travel in circles. If one state eliminates the virus, and the neighboring state does not, the virus re-appears. Science and facts matter.
The response from our “very stable genius” resembles a soup sandwich.
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
