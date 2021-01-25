Why is the Frederick County Board of Education moving ahead with hybrid classes with teachers set to arrive on Jan. 27 and students on Feb. 16? The Board of Education assumes that they will only be able to handle 30 percent of the students in person. This means that approximately only 13,000 out of the 44,000 public school students will be able to be in class a couple of times a week. The Board of Education also acknowledges that the start of school may be delayed further to Feb. 10 for teachers and March 1 for students.
This is a very dangerous approach to education. Has the Board of Education taken into account that we are in a pandemic with rising cases and deaths along with new and more dangerous virus variants occurring in the United States and around the world? Has the board started the process of lining up vaccinations for school teachers, other workers, students, and their families? It will be months, if we are lucky, before it will be safe to open schools.
Why do we want to go to a plan that will not work? The potential cost (death) is not worth the wished-for benefits. It is a waste of precious resources to benefit a relatively small percentage of students, if in fact they even get to school. The school funds could be better used by staying with virtual learning until it is really safe for students, teachers and staff to return to class.
The seemly ever changing scenarios and preparation is burning out teachers and other staff who are trying to teach virtual classes, work individually with students and prepare to teach small groups in areas that are not always in their areas of expertise.
The Board of Education is asking teachers, who also have other non-work responsibilities, to prepare for both live and virtual teaching on a rigorous schedule with no overtime, and no plan to keep classrooms safe during the day — i.e. no support staff to help teachers keep rooms safe.
Instead of going off on this tangent, use the school system’s limited resources to make virtual learning, with all its problems, as effective as possible. Make sure all children have access to a computer and internet service. Provide additional one-on-one virtual sessions, and give the teachers and staff the resources so they can be as effective as possible in these uncertain times.
The Board of Education is putting people in danger, wasting money and wasting resources.
