I have lived in Frederick County for 32 years now and consider myself an avid golfer. I try to play at least twice a week in the spring, summer and fall.
I play winter golf at least once a week. I certainly understand golf courses in Frederick County have to make money, but the charges are running anywhere from $79 to $84 on the weekends, during the months of December to February. This seems like absolute robbery.
If you look at the websites of the upper-tier golf courses, and even the mid-tier courses, they are charging these outrageous prices and they wonder why their weekend tee sheets are wide open in the winter.
The mid-tier courses, which are a bit more forgiving, are at $65 or higher. I refuse to pay, nor will I play them. It is a shame that during a pandemic these courses seem to be taking advantage of the situation. They should take note and realize that $45 of something is better than $84 of nothing.
For these reasons, I am taking my money out of state to play golf in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
