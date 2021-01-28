I appreciate the work of Frederick County for making my experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine excellent.
I pre-registered online at health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine and was very pleased with the entire process.
Kudos especially to those who administered my vaccination at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School. There was no waiting to have my shot and all the staff were competent, efficient and pleasant. I arrived early, unsure what to expect and was on my way home by the scheduled time for my appointment.
Many thanks to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.