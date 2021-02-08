Regarding the Feb 1 article, "GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet on virus relief," meet the GOP senators and explain that American people — their constituents — are losing their residency , they have no money for food, they are jobless in the millions, they need food banks to eat, they are behind on car payments, their children aren't being educated, they need COVID-19 vaccination shots that the former White House should have had on line and ready to go, and the Republican side really does not give a damm about them. If they did, the previous statement would not have to be made.
Evidence to support the above. I just received notice from my credit card company that my interest rate is going to be 29.99 percent. The late fee will be $40 and interest. That is a pretty good profit considering my bank gives me .025 percent on my account. Rich get richer again.
Short sales on the stock market, another scam on the the working man. Borrowing shares and selling when convenient and profitable. So great for the rich. What about the average person borrowing shares? It is just a legal scam in favor of billionaires.
Why doesn't the Republican side recommend raising taxes on billionaires and millionaires to raise money to take care of American citizens (their constituents) to help feed, house people and create more jobs?
The last administration put us almost $8 trillion in more debt. Where did the money go? I think Congress should spend this stimulus, and if things do not improve, they should get ready to do it again. And don't tell me it is too expensive. We are a government for the people and not here to make the rich so filthy wealthy that millions are starving and homeless.
Remember that guy Jesus? He is crying right now.
(34) comments
Mr. Dolan, This is one of your best. WE all hope the Frederick Repubs learn from your letter.
The Democrats control all 3 branches of government, sounds like a Democrat problem, not Republicans.
Whatever mick....you had the chance for 4 years to do anything from T-rump and instead launched a coup at the end of a total disaster of a presidency from a lunatic narcissistic jagoff that is as anti-american as it gets. You supported him, so you can't complain about anything any more as hosed as he left things.
You mean the “Greene Party”.
That's pitiful micky.
You ask where the money went, Mr. Dolan? I guess you missed the last CoViD relief package like the one you are now opening for. Why does a working couple making north of $80k need a $1400 check? Save that money for those that really need it.
... not to mention the trillions in permanent tax cuts to corporations. Speaking of relief packages.😳
Let's not forget the $1.9 trillion dollar tax relief package that went to the wealthiest of Americans. The waiting list for private jets is still long - yes, they were able to deduct the cost of their private jets! Try that with your 2008 Corolla... That's where a ton of money went. Oh, and don't forget the $34.5 million that went for N95 masks that were never delivered to "gasp" a "friend" of the Tr*** administration
And don't forget about Kerry flying into DC on his big polluter private jet to tell us about the environment and climate. And don't forget about AOC and her big SUV while she tells people to ride the subway and trains. Hypocrisy reigns in the Socialist Party formerly the Democrat Party. All pigs are equal, some are just more equal than others.
Bosco, Isn’t your income a federal pension? Isn’t that socialistic?
And don't forget about the pro-gun presidents who wouldn't allow you to bring a gun into the WH.
Do you know how many millions it cost to fly Trump and his family to Mar-a-Lago, sometimes twice a month? And charged the secret service $500 a night to stay there? Get real bosco, use your brain a little. Hypocrisy reigns in your own mind.
AWT, I don't see any pension whereby the participants pay into and the withdrawals are service-related, but that's a nice try.
If pensions were Socialist, every person would get the same amount whether they ever worked or not.
Go down to little Havana in Miami, belly up to any bar, and ask the folks there how pensions work under Socialism. Also ask them why physicians in Cuba drive taxis and how well the grocery stores are stocked.
Breadline Bernie thinks it's wonderful there. That should tell you something.
All pigs are equal, some pigs are just more equal.
Fido, take a look at how much it cost Quid Pro Joe to fly from Andrews to Deleware for a round of afternoon golf - when he was VP.
Get your head out of the sand and open your eyes Fido. Your racist goggles and Democrat blinders are limiting your knowledge.
Um...Gabe, those are 2019 figures. So, how do you know that couple making that much is actually still even working? Who are you to say what their needs are over anyone else? They paid taxes too, and probably more of them.
Those were the figures floated last week gregf. $40k for an individual, $80k for a couple. Mr. Dolan's premise is that folks are unemployed, hungry, missing bill payments, etc. due to CoViD. Fine, save the money for those folks. They NEED it. Does anyone making between $80k and $300k NEED it if they're still working?
It would be $2800 for both of them and 80k ain’t what it used to be. The median household income in FC is $92,000, in Maryland $82,000, the highest in the Nation. And even those folks could use $2800.
Gabe, you really think that a couple making $80,000 pre pandemic, one or more out of work, with a family couldn't use that money ? Enough of the 50's thinking about the economy and how far money goes. Very narrow vision.
Mr. Dolan last time I checked Chairman Xiden has a majority in both houses, so what are they waiting for? You guessed it The Party is wasting time on an unconstitutional impeachment. So perhaps you should rethink your LTE.
Chairman Xiden is ruling by fiat with some 70 executive actions and executive orders so far - and not taking questions about them. He doesn't even know what he's signing and needs note cards. Come on, man, give me break. We can circle back to those later.
Where were you bonzo with all the exec actions from T-rump? Not a dammed peep, and especially the ones that were meant to dismantle programs like EPA or to keep oil going on for infinity or to wash coal with soap and water to make it clean so they can keep their jobs that they never did, or to give the already wealthy a massive windfall tax package? Donnie Wannabe Dictator thew a coup in there too, yet now you allude to Xiden? Really? How utterly sad when Trump was the closest thing to a dictator this nation has ever seen. Obviously you've got nothing between the ears.
Oh....and I'm forgetting about him quid-pro-pardoning the liars that covered up for him for serious crimes he, as a result, went unpunished for, and didn't even mention the pandemic mess and other messes he is doing the exec actions for to clean up after the disaster of the Donnie Dicktater regime...you know...the one that fired anyone who dared speak back or disobey, or threaten, pay off or otherwise slander.
Chairman Xiden is a sock puppet with a pen.
It really is time FNP takes piddle out of the comment section. The sheer stupidity and lunacy, lies and misinformed nature of comments, and total lack of substance and repeated mantra from radical right media is enough. Not ever one shred of anything to back one word ever written. Just blather from a buffoon.
Prof. What-about, where am I wrong?
piddle; you are wrong about almost everything. And the childish name calling makes me wonder if you are a pre-teen.
Just like the Socialist Democrats, Doctor Fed Up GregF, silence all opposition. You leave one steaming pile after another and you are still here.
The much-needed stimulus plan passed the Senate along party lines, but I preferred the Republican counter plan to limit stimulus checks to those who need them. I am happy to receive a stimulus check, but I don't need it, as I am still employed.
Sorry, I should should have said "relief" - not "stimulus".
I agree, threecents. We don't need it either, and like 74 percent of Americans just stuck it in savings.
Donating it is always an option to raise that percentage.
The lady of Threecents Chateau has it earmarked toward a new bathroom counter.
Nor do we three, and it just keeps adding to the massive debt that keeps getting swept under the rug. You'd think that someone would notice the lump by now that keeps getting bigger.
I think it is tax-free too. The economists don't seem worried, and they are way smarter than me. They say the government needs to spend a lot right now, with the low interest rates, or the Covid recovery will take decades, but I think there has to be a limit on how much debt we can sustain.
