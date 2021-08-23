Regarding the article and Gov. Hogan’s comments (Gov. Hogan: ‘Just get the damn vaccine’, Aug. 6), his choice of words and attempt to convey his message regarding the vaccine and mask wearing is truly disturbing. He promotes the shot as the perfect solution and insists wearing of a mask is a necessity; neither of which is true.
He knows as well as anyone that COVID is a virus and is small enough to pass through the masks people are wearing. Masks do not prevent the virus but they are an attempt to control the population and bend us to blindly follow the government’s ever-changing recommendations and their political motivations rather than our own logic, common sense, and the data to the contrary.
He also set forth a thinly disguised propaganda message trying to divide and conquer by alienating and painting those who are unvaccinated as uncaring people who threatened the freedoms for the rest of the population; freedoms for not wearing masks, freedoms keeping businesses open, and getting our kids back in school!
His message does nothing but continue to promote divisiveness among the people of Maryland who have the right to choose whether or not to be given a shot, a shot not yet approved by the FDA, and those who may choose to do so. Gov. Hogan is playing an age-old card attempting to make one group of people distrust and eventually hate another group of people simply because they believe differently, act differently, and choose to not follow the mixed messages coming from the local, state, and federal mouth pieces.
So, Governor Hogan, you can wear your damn mask if you want to and you can inject yourself with whatever you desire, but for me, I’ll make my own damn decisions, so stay the hell out of my life.
Philip Catron
Ijamsville
Mr. Catron - Please take a few minutes to read the editorial in the FNP immediately below your letter to the editor. The author of the editorial is an infectious disease physician and she passes along her personal and clinical observations of treating anti-vaxxers. You have a number of misconceptions about COVID-19, the available and effective vaccine. and about other measures that provides ways to protect you, your loved ones, your friends, and the community at large. Stay healthy sir and get the shot.
Philip does have his rights to refuse vaccines and even face masks. However as Hamlet told Ophelia about her father Polonius in "Hamlet" "Let the doors be shut upon him, that he may play the fool no where but in 's own house. Farewell. Lock him in, so he can play the fool in his own home only."
Well, that's a rather myopic view of the situation.
Philip Catron of Ijamsville seems to be the local agent or owner of the Naturalawn franchise in Frederick. His company is licensed to spread fertilizer on the lawns of Frederick county residents, but that doesn't give him license to spread fertilizer in the pages of the FNP. It does however seem to explain why Blaine ("DDT is good for the environment") has been employed by Naturalawn for so long. Cuckoos of a feather flock together.
Mr. Catron,
Two things came to mind after reading your letter. The first. I believe your concerns are basically misguided. The second: I applaud you expressing your opinion openly, standing behind your name.
Masks are not virus proof but in places like schools they may help. The vaccine has proven to be effective with no major side effects for the vast majority. With all the conflicting information we received it is understandable why some were hesitant. plus we did not have the Delta variant surging . But that time has passed.
Once again I applaud you for openly expressing your views
Please remove this letter. The writer expresses every false hood about the vaccine and masks. I wonder what they would have said back in the days when the polio vaccine first came out! "Not yet approved" is a distinction that is useless for something given to hundreds of millions with negligible effects (in number of individuals. But why let facts get in the way. Does the letter writer support the 'Big Lie', too?
Masks can, and do, provide protection against coronavirus, as well as flu. No they are not 100% effective, but wearing a mask, being vaccinated, and maintaining social distancing, greatly increases your chances of not getting coronavirus. For many, this is a life or death choice. I hope those I encounter choose life and have a mask on as it not only protects them but it protects me.
