I support Governor Hogan’s stay-at-home order and his efforts to limit people’s exposure to the coronavirus. I believe he should consider, if he hasn’t already, issuing a food rationing order.
Many grocery stores limit what people can buy on a single trip. However, many families with elderly relatives or who are caregivers to mentally challenged children cannot make several grocery trips due to those limitations. Every trip to the store detracts from care giving time and increases the risk of coronavirus infection.
Food rationing coupons could be issued to each family based upon its unique needs. Fewer trips to the store would be needed and families could spend more time away from crowds.
Whiting Wicker
Adamstown
