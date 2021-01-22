There is nothing wrong with not being a U.S. citizen. However, since federal and state dollars are scarce, I believe our president and governors should focus more on assisting needy U.S. citizens before allocating funds to non-citizens.
Lest there be any misunderstanding, I am not anti-immigrant. I am descended from immigrants and have relatives and friends who are immigrants. But there are too many desperate U.S. citizens who need help as it is.
