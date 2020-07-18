My daughter is a teacher and I take exception to President Trump demanding that schools reopen in the fall with no specific plans on how to keep the students, teachers, custodial team, etc. safe.
What about buses/drivers? What about lunches? What about students that have family with underlying health issues? What happens if someone at school tests positive after school starts?
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, said perhaps states go back to gatherings with no more than 10 people. What?
We all know that schools are a petri dish for spreading germs under “normal” circumstances. Kids are not likely to adhere to social distancing, hand washing, or any other stringent protocol to stay safe. I think the entire community will be in jeopardy if schools are forced to reopen in the fall with no vaccine available.
Linda Shern
Frederick
