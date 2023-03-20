Gov. Wes Moore recently announced plans for Maryland to stop the sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, jumping on the electric-vehicle bandwagon, with other states and some European countries.
What was missing in the announcement were any plans for the improvements to the power grid and infrastructure that will be required to support the increase in the number of EVs that will come with this proclamation.
Significant increases to power generation capability, and, most notably, power transmission capacity will be necessary.
Increases to both generation and transmission are long-term projects that will require years of planning, along with the legislative battles that will most assuredly be waged.
Then, there will be the time of actual implementation, building power plants (wind, solar, nuclear, or fossil fuel?) and running transmission lines.
Can all of this be done in 12 years? I think not, especially if there are no plans presently in place, or even discussion and/or recognition of the need.
As someone whose home power goes out regularly whenever a strong wind blows, I can attest to the need of infrastructure improvements required today, much less the improvements that will be needed to support the future demand of an all-EV community.
The goal is laudable, but it requires so much more than just banning the sales of gasoline-powered cars.
That was the easy part. When are we going to start hearing about the hard parts?
