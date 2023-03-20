Gov. Wes Moore recently announced plans for Maryland to stop the sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, jumping on the electric-vehicle bandwagon, with other states and some European countries.

What was missing in the announcement were any plans for the improvements to the power grid and infrastructure that will be required to support the increase in the number of EVs that will come with this proclamation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription