Don DeArmon's commentary ("Legislative ideas: What's the problem? What's the proposed solution?," The Frederick News-Post, March 30) cannot go unanswered.
I'm referring to his "analysis" of the military retired pay tax benefit proposed by Gov. Wes Moore.
The immediate loss of tax revenue cited by DeArmon is only part of the story.
Most states exempt 100% of military retired pay as of January 2023, including our neighboring states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Recent military retirees typically have several years of employment eligibility remaining. They are well educated, highly trained professionals and obvious candidates for the many well-paying job openings regularly occurring in this state.
They can choose to work in Maryland and live in another state, with no tax benefit to Maryland, or they can choose to work and live here as taxpaying citizens.
Moore's proposed tax relief is one more tool to encourage military retirees to make Maryland their retirement homes.
P.S. For medical reasons, my wife and I chose to remain in Maryland and pay the tax penalty.
Editor's note: Guy Everhart is a retired U.S. Navy captain.
