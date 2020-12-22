I have long marveled how the good Samaritans of the Cajun Navy go about saving neighbors in distress after hurricanes with boats and chain saws. We have at least one such group here in Frederick -- the Snow Desk at Frederick Health Hospital.
When a snowstorm comes and doctors and nurses are stranded at the hospital, volunteers with four-wheel drive vehicles drive doctors and nurses home late into the night. One such angel drove my wife home Wednesday night - our 15-minute drive becoming an hour-long adventure.
I feel grateful and proud of what a great community we have in Frederick, and I was reminded of a card we printed at the Frederick Book Arts Center: “By Caring for Other We Will Get Through This!”
Johnny Carrera is the executive director of the Frederick Book Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.