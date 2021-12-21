Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to our community. We face another wave of the virus and I wanted to note that we all owe a collective debt of gratitude and more to the health care workers who have lived almost two years with these waves.
A letter is nothing, the question is what should we do, as a larger community to show our appreciation of how they leave everything at the door to take care of people. Please weigh in on this, these folks are the armies in the winter of 1943, just dug in and working to make a better world for all of us. They have my everlasting appreciation for their professionalism and decency. Please write other letters so they know, please offer better ideas than the ones I’m searching for and can’t find.
Let’s be easier on each other, less prone to falling in tribal camps and lets do somethings that are decent to lessen this wave. I’m tired as everyone is of this, but I’m more tired of hearing the awful reports from those I know in in my family in this grim but utterly necessary public health function.
My Christmas and holiday wish is we do the best we can, with some grace. Get your shots, put your mask back on, take care of the old people and remember, this virus isn’t a red versus blue game, it’s a long running thing and better days await us after this winter.
Doug Coggins
Frederick
Doug: Thank you. A great reminder for the Season.
Winter?
