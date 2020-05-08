At the end of February, I had a head-on collision. At the time, there were so many people that helped me in a scary situation.
First, was the good Samaritan who was driving behind me. She happened to be a nurse and she stayed with me until the EMTs arrived. Then, the EMTs were efficient and comforting as they processed my injuries.
There was also someone from the sheriff’s office that took care of the accident report. My stay at Frederick Health Hospital provided me with much care. From the doctors, the nurses, the girl that delivered food — even the person who cleaned my room — were all there for me.
I am so thankful, and that was all before COVID-19. Now, I think about how grateful and blessed we are to have all those wonderful people putting their own lives on the line to help us. I can’t say thank you enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.