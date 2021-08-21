An enemy emerges from abroad. Americans are attacked and hundreds of thousands die. U.S. citizens are asked to make sacrifices to help defeat the threat. How do we react? Well, it depends upon which enemy and which era.
During World War II, it took the bombing of Pearl Harbor to galvanize the U.S. against the threat of Hitler and his axis. Even after we entered the war, some Americans complained about or even evaded wartime sacrifices such as rationing. By and large, however, our parents and grandparents proudly gave up certain personal freedoms so we might avoid being conquered by an evil force and so our allies could avoid a similar fate. Whether they liked the measures or not and regardless of personal politics, the “Greatest Generation” didn’t portray wartime conservation efforts as a partisan plot by the government to restrict their liberties. 291,557 Americans died — some using weapons and tactics of dubious reliability and safety (think of the landing on D-Day where so many perished before they even had a chance to fight).
Fast forward to the COVID pandemic. 613,000 Americans have died in less than two years. We have been advised, for example, to get a vaccine, wear a mask and even stay home sometimes. Not all of the things we have been asked to do are 100 percent safe or completely effective, it’s true. Some of our weapons and tactics are still in development and only history will be able to judge our ultimate success. But why are so many of us convinced that vaccines, masking and other public health measures are a partisan plot or a politically motivated choice?
“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” — Mary Roach
“Those of you who have not yet been vaccinated, please go get a vaccine as quickly as you can. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your friends, and do it so that all of us can put this global pandemic behind us.” — Gov. Larry Hogan.
This is our World War II. Join the war effort. It is not about politics.
