I believe a little compare/contrast is in order regarding the Feb. 9 article about the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
Grievous crime was committed in 1968 at the Chicago Democratic Convention. The crime was committed by the Chicago police, evidenced and filmed by multiple news and public entities. However, it was eight anti-war and civil justice demonstrators who were charged with, found guilty of, and later acquitted of 43 charges, among them inciting a riot.
Political theater was the Youth International Party (Yippies, of which I was a member) running Pigasus the pig for president that same year.
Grievous crime was committed in 1970 at Kent State University when a few members of Ohio National Guard's Troop G turned and fired on student anti-war demonstrators, killing four and wounding nine others. However, it was 24 students and a professor who were charged with, and later acquitted of, inciting a riot.
Political theater was a Kent student calling for people to come to a rally in which a dog would be napalmed, with no actual intent to do so. The intent was to get students to show up in order to teach them what napalm really was doing to humans in Vietnam.
Grievous crime was committed on Jan. 6 when Donald Trump exhorted his followers to "fight like hell" at the Capitol, and they followed what they perceived as his orders.
First Amendment free speech protections do not permit one to holler "Fire!" in a crowded theater when there is no actual fire. Words matter. Words can have unintended consequences.
Donald Trump's First Amendment free speech rights to his followers to march to the Capitol are protected rights; calling on them to fight may have, in his mind, not been meant literally, but are not protected because he should have known his followers would take them literally.
Impeached or not, he should most certainly be charged as a civilian with inciting a riot. He should also be required to pay for the damage done, since it was his words that led to it. Words matter. Words can have unintended consequences.
Political theater does not end in death threats to our country's vice president — or anyone else — or thousands of dollars in damage to the very center of our republic. Even the most extreme Weather Underground never attacked the Capitol.
(1) comment
Ms. Urbanowicz,
Your statement: " them to fight may have, in his mind, not been meant literally, but are not protected because he should have known his followers would take them literally.." sums up the situation perfectly.
You would wish to convict someone on what you perceive his state of mind to be. Forget that President Trump urged his supporters to be peaceful and patriotic.
You raise an excellent point. Neither the Capitol Police nor any government agency responsible for protecting the Capitol expected this riot. History. The hundreds of thousands that had attended the large number of rallies over the past several years ever acted out in such a manner.
Of course if it would have been a rally by the BLM movement of Antifa, groups you seemed more aligned with, there would have been a huge law enforcement prescience These groups have a history of large scale harm and destruction..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.