Concerning Tuesday’s article, “Group gives advice to reduce emissions,” is Frederick County listening?
This “climate change working group of Frederick County” works on the effects of climate change on Frederick County but yet the Frederick County Planning Commission is considering yet another gas station (Circle K) be built in a high traffic area within a stone’s throw of a townhouse and condo community, approximately a mile from Tuscarora High School and right across the street from Ballenger Creek Park.
Seems like Frederick County is doing their part to add to the pollution before this deadline of 2050!
The planning commission’s virtual meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 9:30am. Those wishing to express their concerns and opinions should address by Sept. 4 to jmuir@frederickcountymd.com, case#SP258845.
Frederick is being inundated with gas stations and certainly should not be built in populated residential areas and certainly not across from a county park.
Sandra Musgrove
Frederick
