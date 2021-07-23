I’m writing in response to “Why Gun Control is needed right now.” The short version of my response is that it’s not needed – we already have more than a sufficient (and unnecessary) amount of it.
As just one tiny example, please see the Maryland Firearms Safety Act of 2013 which is just the tip of the iceberg. The writer, like so many others in favor of gun control, fail to either understand or just don’t acknowledge, the facts regarding deaths associated with firearms.
So, here we go. An agreed upon number of people annually killed by firearms is about 35,000. While high, and everyone including (and especially) firearm owners would like to see it lower, the number, once dissected, tells a different story. For example, another accepted number is that year after year, 62 percent of those killed by firearms are suicides, or in this case about 22,000. That’s right, they weren’t murdered, they killed themselves. A very distinct and dramatic difference. Without getting off track with other categories such as accidental shootings, self-defense shootings, let’s look at what really riles people, the number of people “murdered” by a firearm.
According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for 2019 there were 10,258 “murdered” via firearms of all types. This number, while high, is still a long way from 35,000. A person concerned with “gun control” might then be asking where are these shootings occurring, who is it that is being shot, and more importantly, who is doing the shooting. Briefly, the majority of shootings happen in the inner cities (of all sizes), and those associated with criminal activity such as gangs and drugs are both the ones being shot, and the shooters. We don’t need gun control, we need criminal control.
For the occasional lawful firearm owner who has a mental breakdown and shoots someone, you can likely thank HIPAA or apathy. In many cases these people were known to have issues, and they were left untreated and unreported, because the information couldn’t be shared with police or other medical professionals.
There is one group of people, as a whole, who are NOT murdering people, and that is the nation’s legal and responsible firearm owners, or about 46 percent of the population. Maybe those pursuing more gun control should look at a different target!
Rick Godfrey
New Market
