It’s a sick, sad, sorry state of affairs in this country when you can’t ring a doorbell or turn around in somebody’s driveway or accidentally try to open the wrong car door without getting shot at and possibly killed.
Are people just waiting for an excuse to use their guns? Are they that paranoid or angry or afraid?
Do they think: “If I don’t use my gun now, when will I get another opportunity to use it? After all, I paid a lot of money for this gun."
Do they think at all or is it just a reaction from all the violent TV shows and movies where shooting is the first option. Then, ask questions later?
I don’t know the answers, but when shooting is the first option, bad things are the result.
There are too many guns and they are too handy. Period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.