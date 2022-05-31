I can’t imagine what it is like to be a teacher in U.S. public schools these days. First, they are hit with “so-called Christian” rhetoric by folks accusing schools of “grooming their children for pedophiles” because of proposed education curricula. Then there is the book banning by the same folks. As George Will would say, “Well.”
This is just awful for teachers who mostly have children’s interests at heart, or why else, in this day and age, would someone want to do a hard job that is grossly underpaid?
Now, we have yet another school massacre, this time in Texas: 19 children and two teachers killed in minutes by an 18-year-old with a high-powered rifle who was able to legally buy it on his 18th birthday.
The front page article in The Frederick News-Post about local teachers has the headline: “How much can we endure?” How much, indeed. And it’s so much worse when we heard people such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton say, according to a Washington Post story, that teachers need to be armed (Paxton, by the way, is under indictment for various alleged actions). And we see the NRA meeting right after this Texas massacre of children in Houston. And we hear Trump at the NRA meeting, according to the Washington Post, rejecting proposals for new gun restrictions. Guns aren’t the problem? Really? I beg to differ. When teachers are contemplating regularly how they will get their children away from an active shooter situation, guns sure appear to be a problem to me. Some statistics here: in the U.S., there are 120 guns per 100 people. That’s a lot of guns! Of course, I’m not talking about a shotgun to kill varmints or a rifle to kill deer. I’m talking about these AR-15s and such, which are designed for one purpose only: to kill people in minutes.
Jan Warfield
Frederick
(2) comments
"...not the solution."
Guns are not the problem, it's the person holding the gun that MIGHT be a problem, and the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible individuals and are, therefore, NOT the problem. Punishing responsible gun owners is NOT the solution, and making it extremely difficult for responsible individuals to purchase a gun is NOT the problem.
So stop your complaining and offer up a workable solution that doesn't punish responsible gun owners for the actions of a very, very, few irresponsible and mentally ill gun owners.
