I don’t understand how anybody could consider Kai Hagen for county executive. Here is a person who worries more about balloons being released than all the other pressing issues in Frederick County, such as overdevelopment. This is also a person who totally disrespects our county police force. He should have actually been cited for obstruction when he stopped and disrupted a deputy sheriff while the latter was doing his job. If you want a good, honest county executive, then vote for Mike Hough. He has proven himself throughout the years and is worthy of the position. If you are a Democrat and will not vote outside your party lines even if none of the candidates are as qualified, then vote for either Daryl Boffman or Jessica Fitzwater unless you want to see Frederick County go straight downhill with Hagen in charge, similar to the way our country is going right now.
Jay Wall
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.