I’ve lived in Frederick for three years since I retired, moving from New Jersey. I choose to be aware of local politics and current events wherever I have lived (I’ve lived in five states) and it never ceases to amaze me how petty and bias local coverage chooses to be regarding interactions between differing parties and elected individuals. It is no wonder so many despise local newspapers and TV stations other than for weather coverage. There is no such thing as objective reporting.
I waited a few days before deciding to comment on the coverage allotted to the alleged interference at a traffic stop involving a deputy and County Councilman Kai Hagen. Why did the sheriff choose to disparage an individual over concern for the safety of a driver of color? I have found myself doing the exact same thing? Why would a sheriff claim such behavior was “outrageous,” expounding on the incident by saying “Who in the hell does he think he is” AND doing so on a radio station? You know what? I say who the hell speaks out against a concerned citizen’s right to inquire? Can you say petty? Can you say biased? I will say both.
Especially on the part of a local newspaper choosing to overplay the incident by running it on the front page of the paper.
Not to be considered bias myself, I extend similar dissatisfaction with Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer who also chose to comment by saying, “I’m at a loss to understand what he was thinking.” You know what people, grow up. Why does small town have to remain small-minded ? Attention Ms. Keegan-Ayer: understand this, all of us understand what Mr. Hagen was thinking.
He wanted to avoid the potential unwarranted stop of a person of color. By the way, it is possible to just say, “No comment” and take the high road, you know, the one that shows grace and professionalism. But no, not here, let’s just denigrate one another and choose to compound that poor character choice by bullying over the airwaves AND printing it.
Maria Lewis
Frederick
