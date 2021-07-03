There he goes again. Kai Hagen being Kai Hagen. This time, as reported in this newspaper, he interfered with a sheriff’s deputy engaged in a traffic stop. Mr. Hagen has now added the word dangerous to his various other questionable attributes.
For background, I have two family members and two friends who are in or retired from police work — I’ve heard too many true-life stories. I attended, courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, that county’s Citizen’s Police Academy. That academy, if nothing else, demonstrated the real dangers that every law enforcement officer (LEO) potentially faces when making a routine traffic stop.
A LEO, generally, doesn’t know who or what is in any car they pull over. Illegal drugs, firearms, an unreasonable drunk, an already angry person who’s just argued with a spouse, or perhaps just another person like Hagen who distrusts anyone in a uniform. All the above are potential situations a LEO can face when stopping a car for whatever reason.
Bottom line? Thoughtless citizens or county councilmen interfering with a LEO in a traffic stop can distract an officer from his task at hand and, thus, endanger the officer’s life. Mr. Hagen, what the hell were you thinking? Of course, you weren’t.
In full disclosure, I haven’t much cared for Hagen since he was elected. Does anyone recall his first days when he threw a tantrum because he wasn’t familiar with the computer system the county used and insisted that the county give him a system with which he was familiar — at taxpayer expense? No way was he going to adapt to the county’s existing systems. He must be accommodated. Since then, he’s noted for an ordinance he promoted to ban balloons in the county.
Now, he comes out to openly display his mistrust of sheriff’s deputies. I’d prefer to put my safety in the hands of most LEOs than in Hagen’s. Again, he endangered the officer with whom he interfered. Should he choose to offer a repeat performance, he should be cuffed and charged.
I’m with Sheriff Chuck Jenkins who reportedly said that Hagen’s actions were “outrageous. Who in the hell does he think he is?” It’s clear what he is — a potential danger to LEOs.
Rick Blatchford
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.