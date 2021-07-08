Regarding the news about County Councilman Kai Hagen interfering with a Frederick County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop, I think Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is too nice. I think Kai Hagen should be charged with interfering with official police duties and interfering with an individual who the person has reason to know is a police officer who is making or attempting to make a lawful arrest or detention of another person.
A person who violates this section is guilty of a misdemeanor and is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding $5,000 or both.
It is hard enough to do the job of a police officer today, let alone be harassed and interrupted while conducting a traffic stop. Hagen could have observed from afar and called 911 or videoed like the rest of the defunders of law enforcement currently do if he saw any wrongdoing from the deputy. Shame on you Kai Hagen.
You should be thankful for all the work our great law enforcement officers, troopers and deputies do in our county and state. Who knows, maybe a warrant may be issued? Thank you to all officers for all the work you do. Be safe and keep your head on a swivel and return home each and every day.
