Kai Hagen needs to stay in the business of politics, what he was elected to do and let law enforcement do its job.
Why does he think there are signs along the highway telling motorists to slow down or pull over for emergency vehicles on the shoulder? Does he have any idea how many law enforcement officers and motorists have been killed on traffic stops or for just being on the shoulder for whatever reason?
It is one of the most dangerous parts of law enforcement. By pulling his car over, he not only placed that motorist and the deputy at risk but himself as well. He also was interfering in the lawful duties of a law enforcement officer. There was no signs of stress on the part of the motorist, he was pulled over for a tag violation and was talking with the deputy.
Not to mention it was beginning to get dark, making the stop even more hazardous. You know, maybe Hagen was being a politician and looking for votes by pulling over and interfering with the stop. Whatever the reason, he needs to stay out of it and let the motorist and the deputy conduct their business.
Hagen needs to go, and I will do what I can to replace him. Even County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer stated, “I am at a lost to understand what council member Hagen was thinking.” She also stated “I’m not his mother.” Maybe that is what he needs.
By pulling over to interfere, he has taken that deputy’s attention from the initial stop and changed his focus to Mr. Hagen. Hagen has added to the situation. Let law enforcement do their job and you do yours in the council chambers, for the time you have remaining in office.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
