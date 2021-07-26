Kai Hagen and those who support his recent actions need to pull their collective heads out of the sand and look at both sides of what is going on in the world. Yes, there have been too many instances where Black people were mistreated by police but look at the other side, too. Our first responders, both police and fire / EMS personnel, are also under attack. There was a case in the news this past week where someone set a house on fire and ambushed the first responders when they arrived on the scene.
Surely Mr. Hagen and his supporters have heard of “drive by” shootings. When Mr. Hagen slowed down on the highway and lowered his window, I’m surprised that the deputy didn’t reach for his weapon out of fear for his safety. In my opinion he would have been justified. And while Mr. Hagen and his wife were distracting the deputy from doing his job the driver that had been pulled over could have taken off, or worse. Thankfully that gentleman was a law abiding citizen and nothing bad happened.
Mr. Hagen is guilty of “profiling”, which we have all been told is wrong. He assumed that because an officer of the law had pulled over a Black person that there was going to be a problem. I would suggest that the next time he suspects wrongdoing by a first responder that he watches and records it from a distance, for his own safety as well as that of the deputy.
And to those who place blame on Sheriff Jenkins I say that you, too, are wrong. He has been elected for a reason — people believe he’s doing a good job of keeping us safe. When so many are succumbing to popular liberal thoughts on fighting crime our sheriff stands his ground, and I will continue to support him.
Pat Curley
New Market
If I cry “uncle” (I give up) can we stop with this non-incident incident? How many more letters about nothing of consequence?🤦♂️
Can we stop beating this dead horse?
Hagen may have been wrong for not getting completely off the road. That does not begin to compare with how wrong the Sheriff is. Jenkins wants to make everything political and fight over items a grown man would not fight over. Maybe it is Jenkins lack of education, being only a high school graduate - still, not many of them would be so vindictive and hateful.
This never should have involved any of us. How fortunate we have nothing bigger to fuss over and for pete’s sake NEXT
With respect, both Hagen and Jenkins need to go. Neither is a good public servant.
[thumbup][thumbup]
With all due respect mean f u.
I dunno. Adding “with respect” to this, is it though, I just wonder, respect to whom? No good points in either? Off with their heads? Oh wait, reading it again, yes, I see, it softens the blow. Never mind.
With all the publicity Jenkins has given Kai, he just might have ensured Kai's re-election.
