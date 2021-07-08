This is in reference to a traffic stop made on Catoctin Road on June 20. I think Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ radio question of, “Who the hell does he think he is?” was highly inappropriate. (Jenkins was referring to Councilman Kai Hagen).
The councilman saw something he deemed suspicious and acted upon it. Remember, “if you see something, say something.” It is just as likely that the deputy could have been in danger, as well as the car driver. With Councilman Hagen stopping to question the circumstances of the stop, he was able to ascertain that neither the car passengers nor the deputy were at risk.
I think it was a courageous thing to do, especially in light of the systemic racism in our country today.
