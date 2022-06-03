In Kai Hagen’s letter to the editor on June 1, he stated, “there are only two Democrats who have won a countywide election for commissioner, executive or council in the last 20 years: Jan Gardner (three times) and me (twice).” This statement is misleading and false.
My father, Bruce Reeder, a Democrat, won his third countywide election as county commissioner in 2002. My father’s dedication and contributions to Frederick County should not be so easily forgotten and discarded, especially since he is no longer living.
Susan reeder jessee
Middletown
(2) comments
How many months was Kai off by?
I make it 5.
