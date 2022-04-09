As a former long-term member of FLAC, the protesters at the meeting were disappointing and (almost) surprising.
The members of FLAC represent the community in various ways, personally and professionally. They provide considerable time and care in reviewing classroom materials for appropriate content for each age group. During my tenure, the amount of time spent by parents showing up for public comment or to review materials was nearly zero. When we had people show up for public comments (perhaps twice each year), they were usually submitting new material for our review or relating their personal experiences for us to consider. Their input was welcomed and appreciated. The members of the committee can and do debate, even ruminate, about proposed curriculum materials. They are observant and savvy. FLAC was not a perfunctory rubber stamp of whatever materials came our way.
However, I believe what happened on Tuesday was a troll inciting a group of people to complain about something, anything. It was drama for the sake of drama. It seems there was no useful discourse, nothing learned, nothing gained.
Since nearly nobody has shown up to review materials or inquire about curriculum for 10 years or more, why suddenly now? Why this topic? Why this meeting? Did the hand of the troll make good use of the protesters as puppets?
John Cook
Frederick
(1) comment
Mr. Cook
Family Life Advisory Committee. Actually I had to search to find out what FLAC was. Why is Family life advisement a part of education? Perhaps your views of what family life should be? Someone who calls people trolls and refers to them as puppets is not someone I would want advising nor definitely educating my children
