It is reassuring to read that Frederick County Public Schools is not only preparing for coronavirus, but has health staff in each and every school to help with this preparation.
This being said, as a retired educator, and active substitute teacher in my retirement, students are not washing their hands before eating lunch. There are many reasons for this, but probably the most relevant one is that there simply isn’t time.
Instruction continues right until the lunch period — and instructional minutes are important. Teachers have 30 minutes to drop their students off, eat themselves, and get back to pick their classes up. Perhaps the Health Department and FCPS registered nurses should immediately look at this issue and work toward making sure every student has the time and necessary supervision to throughly wash — or at least sanitize — their hands before eating.
We will all benefit from keeping our FCPS students and staff healthy.
Peggy Younkins
Frederick
(1) comment
Of course washing hands before touching food is mainly to prevent spread of gastrointestinal diseases, not respiratory diseases. Hand sanitizers should be made available, or kids can bring their own, assuming they are not all sold out of the stores. They will kill virues and most bacteria.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.