Happy PA week. The demand for quality health care is higher than ever, and physician associates were developed specifically to help this demand.
I have been a PA working with Frederick Health Hospital for almost 13 years. I have a master’s degree in PA studies, and passed the national certification exam that earns the “-C” you see after PA. Every two years, I participate in at least 100 hours of continuing medical education and pass a re-certification exam every 10 years. PAs are qualified medical health professionals who have been able to increase accessibility for patients in all fields of medicine, from primary care to surgery.
The reason I chose to become a primary care PA is because I wanted to treat patients through their lifespan and support them in leading a healthy, fulfilling life. Being able to do this in the same area in which I grew up has been an added bonus.
Over the past two years, the demand for all of us has been more than we ever could have imagined. I am thankful for all the support our profession has, and I hope that the community will continue to support PAs. Today’s health care challenges require modern solutions.
The next time you seek a medical appointment, ask whether a PA is available. You’ll experience, firsthand, the excellent patient care PAs provide. I also invite you to look at the Frederick Health social media over the next week and learn about the local PAs who are here to help you.
Thank you to all the PAs in our community, and Happy Physician Associate Week.
Marilyn Radcliffe-Marshall
