Happy PA week. The demand for quality health care is higher than ever, and physician associates were developed specifically to help this demand.

I have been a PA working with Frederick Health Hospital for almost 13 years. I have a master’s degree in PA studies, and passed the national certification exam that earns the “-C” you see after PA. Every two years, I participate in at least 100 hours of continuing medical education and pass a re-certification exam every 10 years. PAs are qualified medical health professionals who have been able to increase accessibility for patients in all fields of medicine, from primary care to surgery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription