City parks have a 10 p.m. curfew. Why and who decided to overlook this ordnance? Why are people allowed to sleep at City Hall after being asked to leave the private property where they were trespassing and had set up temporary tents?
Is this now an open invitation for disgruntled persons or organizations to do the same at City Hall or any city park in the future? Who is deciding when actions are or aren’t to be taken?
I am disappointed to hear that the city has been given a list of “demands” when there are already so many existing programs, such as the Rescue Mission and Religious Collation to assist people that seek help through a process that’s been in place for in excess of 40 years.
Our local residents and organizations bend over backwards to help people in need both financially and by volunteering. Frederick is by far one of the most giving, caring communities in the state.
