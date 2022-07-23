I had always wondered what happens on election day at a local precinct, so I volunteered to become an election judge on primary day on July 19 at Deer Crossing Elementary School. As a reporter for a community newspaper for many years, I covered and wrote extensively on local elections, but until I worked as a volunteer on election day, I realized I was missing a key ingredient in the entire process.
The Frederick County Board of Elections provided three hours of vital but rudimentary training for the (mostly first time) volunteers about a week before the primary. I know they did the best they could. However, there was not much time that night to practice the myriad tasks involved in running a successful election day. I learned it is a serious, complicated job for judges on election day, and training is the absolute key to success.
The age range of the volunteers at my assigned precinct, as far as I could tell, was from the 20s to the 65-plus crowd, and I want to personally commend them all for a fantastic job. I was amazed by the commitment these volunteers made on primary voting day and the extent to which they pulled it all off. Everyone arrived at 6 a.m. and stayed until about 9:45 p.m., and I observed no complaining, whining, grousing or otherwise unpleasant behavior from any of them.
These 14 or so individuals kept their cool under pressure with malfunctioning air conditioning in the polling place, and only a half-hour lunch break. They managed voter lines, voter check-ins and voter equipment as if they had been doing it for years.
I personally want to thank these fellow volunteers for a wonderful experience in public service and tell them if I were forming a team requiring resolute, highly resourceful, positive attitude players, I would want them all on the team. So, kudos to this group of people, most of whom met for the first time on election day. My hat is off to each of you.
