I had always wondered what happens on election day at a local precinct, so I volunteered to become an election judge on primary day on July 19 at Deer Crossing Elementary School. As a reporter for a community newspaper for many years, I covered and wrote extensively on local elections, but until I worked as a volunteer on election day, I realized I was missing a key ingredient in the entire process.

The Frederick County Board of Elections provided three hours of vital but rudimentary training for the (mostly first time) volunteers about a week before the primary. I know they did the best they could. However, there was not much time that night to practice the myriad tasks involved in running a successful election day. I learned it is a serious, complicated job for judges on election day, and training is the absolute key to success.

