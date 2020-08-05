Once again, I read in the Frederick News-Post the diatribe of ex-Obama administration left-winger Robert Reich, "Trump trying to shift attention away from his COVID-19 failures," July 28. As is usual for this gentleman, he points his finger at our president, blaming President Trump for all our ills in our great country including the current pandemic. It’s getting old.
I find it interesting that he details all the president's “shortcomings” without one detail as to how to fix any of it. Typical left-wing drivel. It’s time for Mr. Reich to go to pasture. I’m not a supporter of everything the president does, but I do know this: He is doing his best to watch over and support our great country to beat this pandemic, to reopen our businesses and get people back to work, to re-engage our economy and to stop relying on the Chinese for many of our goods.
I have yet to see the left produce anything to the contrary, that includes Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and their ilk. The Democratic Party is hoping our country gets worse as they hope to gain more power. And if you actually think they have the country's best interests at heart, think again — I have a new bridge over the Monocacy I’ll sell you. The best managers I’ve ever worked for always said not to come to them with a problem without having the solution already in mind. It seems all the left wants to do is throw taxpayer money at the problems — like that’s really ever worked.
This must be the day the FNP decided to publish the stunningly stupid letters written by people who have proven they have lower cognitive function. I really hope these people are reading our comments.
PurplePickles says it all about where you're situated. You libbies go ahead and pick Sleepy, Ramblin' Joe and whomever commie he picks as a running mate.. Trump is the least of your worries!!
@JerryR
"Libbies"
You do know that Liberal means open-minded, right? So, would you consider yourself the opposite?
So Jerry since you have made a point to come to the comment section how about answering some questions for us all okay?
Can you please explain this statement: He is doing his best to watch over and support our great country to beat this pandemic, why do you feel this way?
What exactly has your beloved leader done to combat this pandemic?
Because try as I might I cannot think of or find one tangible thing he has actually done to combat the virus but maybe I've missed something?
Well start with the questions above and go from there depending on your answers.
Ouch!
@ Pisces
Did you hurt yourself? Is that why typed Ouch? I hope you are okay, please let know so we don't worry about you all day okay?
Anyone see the irony in this nonsensical, misinformed rant when the artlcle above it in the print version is by none other than Pat Buckanan? Guess that fits the letter writer's world view ( distorted and based in manufactured information) better.
Jerry; people like Reich have been proposing solutions for a long time. Heck, former Trump administration people had an article in the WSJ at the end of January saying we needed to close down, mask up and distance NOW. Lots of people know what should be done, but the man at the top simply dithers and provides no direction. And promotes opposition to his own administration's guidance.
"The best managers I’ve ever worked for always said not to come to them with a problem without having the solution already in mind." I was taught, don't criticize a volunteer unless you are willing to step up and take their place. I would support a President volunteer. Someone? Anyone? Please????!
Hey Jerry, “it is what it is”.
FNP, please grant an immediate nomination for most delusional LTE of 2020. The competition will be tough, but I think this is a winner.
Dunning-Kruger is always with us.
Solutions start with reinstating the beneficial programs abolished by the don and replacing the incompetent appointees he has installed in key governmental positions. Once people who have a clue are running things we can begin the hard work of reversing the decline he has initiated.
But...but surrounding yourself with clueless people makes you look like a genius with the best mind. Because you are, God help us all.
“I’m not a supporter of everything the president does, but I do know this: He is doing his best to watch over and support our great country to beat this pandemic,”. Really! What has HE done? Left all the states to take care of themselves, biding against each other for ppe . Set up a pandemic response team , that seem to do nothing but praising him. Now he’s crying 😢 nobody loves me boohoo!
@mordans
At this point if someone doesn't see all of the glaring failures of this administration, it is because they don't want to and are trying their best not to.
Or they just watch FOX State Television.
@matts853
I thought that went without saying, but thank you for saying it.
True. Watching that interview with Trump where he comments on "too much testing" it just seems past time to look away, look away, there is no accounting for what is happening and no way to escape. But stuck in a surreal warp, we can choose to not loop around and around. Let's.
As he said, he takes no responsibility
Trump has ignored the severity of coronavirus from the beginning with comments like it’s 15 people or it will go away. His failure to lead on a national level has left each state on their on in getting ventilators and test kits. We are the UNITED States not them vs us as son-in-law Kushner said. His failure to follow the advice of his medical officials has cost many lives. Encouraging states to open even went against the guidelines on the White House website. Trump has been a failure in so many things in the last 3+ years but his failure on the coronavirus has cost151,000+ citizens their lives.
160,000 deaths now and going up 1000 per day. At least he's shown he knows how to screw up things "biggley"....
@olefool
Everytime I see that number, I want to scream that it didn't have to be like this.
These are 160K of OUR countrymen.
