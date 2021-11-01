President Biden made a last-minute push to get his party to pass the bill before he left for Europe. Speaker Pelosi demanded the Democrats pass the bill and not embarrass Biden in the eyes of foreign leaders.
Who cares about embarrassing Biden? It is about what is good for the American people and apparently there are Democrats (progressives) who feel this bill is wrong. People in this country placed the Democrats in power in the White House, the Senate, and the Congress and this is what you are getting — in-fighting and disagreement.
They cannot even work together themselves to get things done. How do you think they will be able to work with the Republicans? This is what you put into power, America.
You have a chance to change this come next November. Even locally, Frederick County you have a chance to change things come next November. You would think Biden would have problems getting to work with the Republicans, but he is having a terrible time getting his own party to go along with his bill.
The thing is you only hear about what they want you to hear about with this bill. What hidden agendas or “pork” do they have attached to this bill? Are they going to raise taxes? Are they going to mess with Medicare? What pork do you think will be added to the bill? They always add things to a bill to get them through because they know — on their own — the added pork would not pass.
I think it is a shame these folks who claim to have our interest at heart do everything to hurt us. Wanna help us? Wanna show you care about those who elected you to office? Pass a bill limiting terms. Join us in social security for your retirement, join us in our hospitalization. Show you are one of us and not some elite part of society that spends 40-plus years in office, becoming complacent and out of touch. If you do not want to pass a bill limiting terms, put it on as a referendum for the American people to vote on. But we know you will never do that. What a shame to have the majority and still not be able to work together.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.