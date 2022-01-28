Much has been written and said about the shameful revelations regarding the excessive and illegal use of restraint and seclusion on special needs students, including a disproportionate number of students of color served by the special needs program.
As someone who has been trained in using restraints on children and adults both as a special education teacher and a nurse, I keep coming back to the fact that it took so long to come to light. In the several professional trainings I received, I was emphatically taught that restraint and seclusion are a last resort. Thwarting this basic rule strikes me as failure that runs much deeper than firing a few people. Clearly a culture existed in which either staff did not speak out about this abusive practice because it was considered acceptable or ‘normal’, or a culture existed in which staff did speak out and were somehow silenced. Neither is acceptable or normal in an institution that taxpayers support to provide a free and equal education to all students.
I am glad to hear that Acting Superintendent Markoe is open to outside help in moving forward from this tragic chapter. In the psychiatric hospital where I worked, anytime a patient was restrained by staff, video of the incident was reviewed by those involved, and administration. If someone was hurt or a protocol was broken, experts from outside the building were asked to be part of the review. These reviews, which were only necessary about once every week or two, were used to teach us how to avoid using restraint in the future and to assess options. It was a positive process that created a culture of empowered staff who wanted to learn and contribute to better methods.
I trust that meaningful apologies and offers of help have been given to the victims and their families. I hope that the staff who worked within the culture that allowed this behavior will also be interviewed and supported as they work through their own shame or other feelings about these behaviors. In my opinion, honesty and transparency about keeping students safe must include FCPS acknowledging biases in the system that have harmed students of color in the past and have here harmed special needs students of different races.
The choice of our next superintendent is extremely important to this process of healing, prevention, and growing beyond systemic racism and able-ism. I ask that FCPS include community groups in the search for a superintendent who has a history of creating a culture of equity, a culture of excellence and of high expectations for all students. We also need a culture of safety in which staff can share their concerns when best practices are not being used and especially when students are being abused or their rights are being violated. Together with the many well-intentioned and professional people at FCPS, this community must be allowed to help choose someone who will lead the way in making sure that this type of inhumanity never happens again.
