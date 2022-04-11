Who in this county, in their infinite lack of wisdom decided an update to the existing state guidelines on health education was needed at all? Three years ago, the Maryland State Department of Education issued new guidelines on sexuality instruction stating (I paraphrase) all students shall be treated the same.
Those words sound fair and good. They provide flexibility to the teachers and parents of students on how to deal with an exceptional situation. Have those words (treated the same) hurt some students? Is there any evidence that some students of elementary and secondary school ages are not learning the existing curriculum due to problems associated with sexual orientation? If so, address that specific situation as the state board suggests, “regardless of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”
In my opinion, given the age of the students and the subject matter, the Board of Education is out of bounds to mandate a broad-brush curriculum change, trying to explain in detail a very complex and sensitive subject to the complete student body. If the board wants to get more involved in the problem and resolution, the teachers are the ones needing special training to identify the potential situation and then coordinate the appropriate communications with the parents and appropriate professionals.
DAVID ERDMANN
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.