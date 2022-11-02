As a candidate for Maryland state senator from District 3, Del. Karen Lewis Young is a proven performer in Annapolis with extensive experience and a demonstrated commitment to constituents. For eight years, she has been a tireless champion of high quality and affordable health care in the Maryland General Assembly.
Maryland hospital patients can be grateful to Del. Lewis Young for sponsoring the successful Hospital Patient’s Bill of Rights, which passed the Maryland General Assembly unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan— an extraordinary example of bipartisanship. She was supported in this effort by our patient rights coalition with 23 advocacy groups representing over a million Marylanders. The law requires that hospitals provide a list of rights to each hospital patient, which includes the right to be part of decision-making about their own health care.
