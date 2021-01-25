Congratulations to the Frederick County Health Department for the superb organization at the COVID-19 clinic at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School and for the ease of online registration.
From the time we received the text message, to the ease of filling out the online registration form and scheduling an appointment to arrival at the clinic 15 minutes early (and being taken in immediately) the process was seamless. When entering the clinic, one will see a health care worker to fill out a form. Then one is escorted to a place in a row of chairs and is seated. The nurses doing the inoculations have all the necessary equipment on a rolling cart.
I was administered the vaccine immediately after being seated. Then one waits in their row for 15 minutes, after which one is allowed to leave with the rest of the row. There were no lines at all and parking adjacent to the clinic entrance was readily available with an attendant to direct me to a parking place. Some advice: When you get the text, go immediately to the Frederick County Health Department site and complete the registration process. Slots fill up very quickly. My wife and I registered concurrently and were able to get concurrent appointments.
So kudos to all who set up this process including the two sheriff's deputies who were keeping order and the county fire and rescue team present to address any emergencies.
