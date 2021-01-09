I was very grateful to see the article about the first responders receiving their COVID vaccinations. I am hopeful that we will continue to see regular coverage of our county health department, and also the progress of vaccine distribution in the local area.
But I was a little perplexed to learn that the county was holding some vaccine doses in reserve, pending receipt of additional shipments. I am pretty certain this is not the objective of federal or state agencies. They seem to be telling the nation that shipments are forthcoming at a rapid pace, and they need to be administered as quickly as possible.
I know it takes some time to get used to a new program, but we are not going to be able to put out a forest fire with a garden hose. Let's get out the fire hoses and trust that the water will continue to flow out of the hydrant.
You have to understand the logistics of distribution of the vaccine. Pfizer can't just send cases of the vaccine through the mail. The vials must be kept in a deep freeze at minus 70 degrees F. There must be safeguards in place that insure that the shipment never gets above that temp, or the whole batch has to be destroyed. There is also the issue that the vaccine consists of 2 doses, which means that every dose administered, the health department must store a second dose at minus 70 degrees F for three weeks. Vaccine administration must follow protocols and procedures that are still being fine tuned and tweaked to ensure the rollout can continue as quickly, but also as safely, as possible.
