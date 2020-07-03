I recently had an unexpected stay at Frederick Health Hospital. It has always been my fear that if ever I would have to be admitted to the hospital that I would emotionally be in terror.
But I am so glad to be able to say that wasn’t the case for me at all. From the moment I entered the ER (alone) everyone that I came in contact with were so kind and reassuring.
Starting with triage and ending with releasing by transport. My room was on the fourth floor. These people were all strangers to me but their kindness and concern were so reassuring to me, which made me less fearful, and safe under their care. Unfortunately, I can’t name them all but I wanted to take the time to thank them from the bottom of my heart. God bless you and may He continue to protect you during this pandemic.
