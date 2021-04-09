“Always leave people and places a little better than you found them." Isn’t that something we all should aspire to? The art and heart of public service has been modeled for me for as long as I can remember by so many members of my family. And those models have inspired me to seek to serve the Town of Mount Airy in a new capacity.
It is with much enthusiasm, humility, hope and grit that I accept the nomination to run for a seat on the Mount Airy Town Council. This town is woven throughout the fabric of my life. It is my home, it is my heart, it is my past and my future all in one. In the coming weeks, leading up to the May 3 election, I hope to gain the collective trust, confidence, and voices of my neighbors and friends in order to have the opportunity to serve the town that has given so much to my family and me.
People have asked me, "What are your big campaign issues?" and to that I say, I have one overarching goal. I want Mount Airy to be a place that every citizen is proud to call home. But, mostly, I want this town to be a place that our children decide to raise their own families in, and their children after that. I hope to hear from people that call Mount Airy home, to share their hopes and visions for this town. I want to be able to listen and represent.
Please watch for meet-and-greet announcements as I travel through our town during the evenings and weekends to meet as many of you as I can. If you would like to reach out personally, you are welcome to contact me at: heatherhobbs1919@gmail.com
I look forward to meeting many of you and hope to get to represent you after May 3.
Heather A. Hobbs is a candidate for Mount Airy Town Council
