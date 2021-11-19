This is in response to the Nov. 15 Associated Press article: Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity. To read this in our local newspaper is truly scary. How can this be happening in America, the richest country in the history of the world?
Why is this shocking? It is happening in Frederick County, to us, to our neighbors, to those in Frederick that are working citizens, and especially to those that have less. Read the signs on Route 144 and Route 15. We are advertising help for “we” who can’t pay the rent, eat, own a car (so we can get to work) and afford medicine.
Want to blame someone? How about every single person in local, state and federal government who votes against any bill that helps citizens of this community.
Don’t tell me we can’t afford it. That statement is false. Collect taxes so everyone pays their fair share. We are being hoodwinked by big corporate entities and taken to the cleaners. At this point, I don’t care about what it costs. People need help.
How can Congress continue to crush the very people who put them there? Do they work for us, or are they bought and sold by who knows who?
(0) comments
