Every time I shop online, I keep thinking that I am making Jeff Bezos (Amazon) a little richer. During the lockdown, it was very convenient to order items that you needed, because either the stores were closed, you had not been inoculated, and since you were a senior of a certain age, you were told to stay put!
The conditions, here, thank goodness have changed, but habits you developed during the pandemic, remained. Now, instead of going shopping in the places that were familiar, I habitually turn on my computer to shop online.
I tell myself that what I order is more expensive, but the convenience wins out. Now we should all patronize our local merchants because they need our business, their employees need their jobs, you have been vaccinated, and masks are still prevalent. So why this obsession with ordering items that magically appear at your door, sometimes arriving the next day?
We have all been hypnotized by the images we see on the screen and the quick response of receiving stuff that we probably don’t need or could wait and buy them at the places we frequented before the pandemic. Our local merchants desperately need our patronage.
Many small businesses, and even well-known merchandisers have closed their doors because they could not afford the dry spell that occurred when shoppers stayed home. Maryland is one of the few states where people responded to the access of vaccinations and the cases of COVID-19 diminished.
Governor Hogan has been rightfully congratulated on handling the crisis and seeing that Marylanders took advantage of being inoculated and followed the edicts that were proposed to ensure that we remained healthy.
The senior community where I live has also been an outstanding example of keeping us safe. So, I am amazed, disappointed, incredulous that other states are not in compliance with the proposals that will save the lives of their citizens. They have the vaccines but there are still people who for some dubious reason fail to take advantage of them.
And I do not understand the governors who proclaim that masks are not necessary as the rates of infection are going up instead of down. It is also unfathomable that there are still health care workers, especially in facilities which house older Americans, who are questioning why they should be vaccinated. It is a strange quandary that is inexplicable. In the meantime, I am trying to wean myself off computer shopping and patronize the merchants in Frederick who need my business. I am certain that Jeff Bezos will not miss me.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
